Man in 50s stabbed in Dartmouth, suspect arrested

Halifax Regional Police says it is investigating a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report that a man was stabbed in the 0-100 block of Albro Lake Road.

Once on scene, officers found a 51-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they arrested a suspect near the scene.

The force says it does not consider the incident to be a random act and there is no threat to the public. Officers are not looking for other suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.