Man in 50s stabbed in Dartmouth, suspect arrested
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Halifax Regional Police says it is investigating a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.
Just after 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report that a man was stabbed in the 0-100 block of Albro Lake Road.
Once on scene, officers found a 51-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say they arrested a suspect near the scene.
The force says it does not consider the incident to be a random act and there is no threat to the public. Officers are not looking for other suspects.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
