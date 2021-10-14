Man in 70s dies as Windsor-Essex adds 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A man in his 70's from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 459 people.

WECHU released the region's weekly stats on Thursday, showing case rates and hospitalizations have decreased.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are four people in the WRH ICU – three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are zero unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,152 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,432 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is outbreak related

10 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

6 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

320,478 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

19,103 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

301,375 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

4,457 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.

A total of 626,310 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

79.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated

More details coming.