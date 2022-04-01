Man in 80s dies, 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 101 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 40 hospitalizations on Friday.

One man in his 80s from a long-term care home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 593 people.

Windsor-Essex has 383 active high-risk cases on Friday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 40 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including five cases in the ICU. This is an increase from Thursday when WECHU reported 36 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

14 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

6 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED