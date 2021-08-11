Man in 80s dies related to COVID-19 as WECHU reports 21 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

The health unit says a man in his 80s from the community has died related to the virus.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 437 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,077 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,483 people who have recovered.

There is only one person with the virus in the hospital locally.

The health unit says two workplaces in the region are in outbreak status.

There are 157 cases that are currently active:

40 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

117 non-VOC cases are active

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: