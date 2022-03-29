Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault.
Emergency Medical Services responded to ab area behind a hotel near the corner of Barlow Trail and 26th St. N.E. just before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a severely injured man.
He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries. It's unclear if a weapon was involved or what motivated the assault.
Police have set up a crime scene, and officers are combing through surveillance footage from nearby businesses to help in the investigation and potentially track down any suspects.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when additional details are confirmed.
Police are on the scene of what is believed to be an assault that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
This is the scene behind a hotel off of Barlow Trail N.E.
Tune in to @CTVMorningYYC for more information. #YYC pic.twitter.com/kPGdOHDiC8
