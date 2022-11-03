Man in critical condition after being struck by train in Kamloops over Halloween weekend
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Kamloops responded to nearly 500 calls over Halloween weekend, including a collision between a train and a pedestrian.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers are investigating after a man was struck by a train early Sunday morning.
"Around 1:37 a.m., police received a request to assist ambulance at 3rd Avenue and Lorne Street," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Mounties said the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Canadian Pacific Railway police.
Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file no. 2022-39010.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schoolsTwo Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sisterA Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Setting up to help clothe the vulnerable in Greater SudburyAs colder weather sets in, a grassroots volunteer group in Sudbury is setting up clothe the vulnerable.
-
Winter weather to extinguish remaining Chetamon Mountain wildfire hot spots: Parks CanadaStaff will continue to monitor the Chetamon Mountain wildfire over the winter, with Jasper National Park officials hoping the snow and cooler temperatures will help to extinguish any remaining hot spots.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations CentreB.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
17-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at Scarborough school surrenders to policeA 17-year-old boy sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting at a Scarborough school earlier this week has surrendered to officers and has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Fan favourite defenceman signs one-day contract to retire with the CanucksKevin Bieksa, the rugged defenseman who patrolled the Vancouver Canucks blue line for a decade, has signed a one-day contract so he can retire in the city where his NHL career began.
-
Sudbury police look for public feedback on key issuesThis week, Greater Sudbury Police Services hosted a number of virtual sessions designed to improve service delivery by focusing on four issues.