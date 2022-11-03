Man in critical condition after being struck by train in Kamloops over Halloween weekend

Mounties in Kamloops responded to nearly 500 calls over Halloween weekend, including a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers are investigating after a man was struck by a train early Sunday morning.

"Around 1:37 a.m., police received a request to assist ambulance at 3rd Avenue and Lorne Street," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Canadian Pacific Railway police.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file no. 2022-39010.