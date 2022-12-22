iHeartRadio

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga


A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A man in his 70s has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

The collision happened near Williamsport and Havenwood drives, in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street, at around 6:30 p.m.

Peel police said a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

COLLISION:
- Williamsport Dr/Havenwood Dr in #Mississauga
- Vehicle and pedestrian-involved
- Adult male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries
- Driver remained on scene
- Use alternate routes
- C/R at 6:30 p.m.
- PR22-0421334

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 23, 2022
