Man in critical condition after daylight shooting in Moss Park


Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation near Queen and Sherbourne streets on Oct. 11.

A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a daylight shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

It happened near Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 5:10 p.m.

Police say that one person was taken into custody at the scene.

A firearm has also been recovered.

A number of road closures are currently in place in the area as police investigate.

