Man in critical condition after early morning assault in Abbotsford: police

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted earlier this week.

The Abbotsford Police Department said officers were called to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an injured man.

"Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was confirmed to be a victim of an assault," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition, police added.

Authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages but that the assault appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information or dash cam video related to this investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.