Man in critical condition after early morning assault in Abbotsford: police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted earlier this week.
The Abbotsford Police Department said officers were called to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an injured man.
"Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was confirmed to be a victim of an assault," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition, police added.
Authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages but that the assault appears to have been targeted.
Anyone with information or dash cam video related to this investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
-
Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopesDrag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.
-
-
Police turn to public for tips after teen fails to return to northeast Calgary homeCalgary police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
-
Skate Escape returns to Friday HarbourLace up your skates because a popular offering has returned to Innisfil's Friday Harbour Resort.
-
More parents speak out after former Vancouver school principal accused of fraudBack in 2014, concerned parents from John Norquay Elementary contacted CTV News claiming their fundraising dollars seemed to not be going back into the school. The school board found no evidence of fraud in that case.
-
Inflation woes: Two trendy downtown Halifax restaurants shutterTwo popular restaurants in downtown Halifax are closing, in part due to high operating costs.
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experienceA Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
Section of Vancouver seawall closed due to expected king tideThe Vancouver Park Board has closed a section of the Stanley Park seawall ahead of expected "wind, rain and king tides."
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar to new record highs in 2023, analysts sayDespite some recent relief at the pumps, analysts are predicting gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar past 2022’s record highs later this year.