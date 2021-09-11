iHeartRadio

Man in critical condition after early morning assault near Western University

(Source: London Police Service)

A man remains in critical condition following an early morning assault near the campus of Western University.

Police were called to the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a man suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact London police.

The investigation continues.

