Man in critical condition after early morning stabbing in Brampton

A man is in critical condition following an early morning stabbing in Brampton on Saturday, Peel paramedics say.

At around 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Main and Church streets.

A man was found with a stab wound and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Police say they are searching for three suspects, including two Black males and one white female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

