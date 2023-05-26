Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake

Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.

A man fell in the water while helping put in a dock and is now in critical condition, police said on social media at 11:41 am.

"He is being transported to Health Sciences North," police said.

CTV News has reached out to police for more information and will have more details as they become available.

