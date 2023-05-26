Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
A man fell in the water while helping put in a dock and is now in critical condition, police said on social media at 11:41 am.
"He is being transported to Health Sciences North," police said.
CTV News has reached out to police for more information and will have more details as they become available.
Police & EMS are ATS of an adult drowning victim on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park. Male fell in while assisting to put in a dock. His condition is critical & he is being transported to HSN.^Duty Inspector JMV— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) May 26, 2023
