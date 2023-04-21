Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted

Yellow police tape surrounds a large area in an east-end Barrie neighbourhood as police investigate a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

A fight allegedly broke out Friday morning outside a residence on Gunn Street near Oak Street.

Police canvassed with the assistance of the K9 unit for the suspect, who allegedly fled on foot.

"In the end, police determined that the suspect was no longer in the area and had made good his escape," police noted in a release.

A 36-year-old Barrie man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, and this is an isolated incident.

They have gathered video surveillance from Gunn Street and the surrounding area and say they will "quickly identify the suspect."