Man in critical condition after getting stabbed in Toronto

A man is in life-threatening condition following an overnight stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, at around 3:10 a.m

A man was found with stab wounds and taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.

No suspect information has been released.

The area is closed as police investigate.

