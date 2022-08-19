Man in critical condition after getting stabbed in Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A man is in life-threatening condition following an overnight stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, at around 3:10 a.m
A man was found with stab wounds and taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.
No suspect information has been released.
The area is closed as police investigate.
