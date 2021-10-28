Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash near Cambridge

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle outside of Cambridge on Wednesday.

Police tweeted at 4:50 p.m., saying the collision happened on Highway 8 and Sheffield Road.

The cause of the crash is yet to be released and an investigation is ongoing.