Man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in North York

A multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday night left a man with critical injuries and sent three others to hospital, paramedics say.

It happened in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at approximately 8:29 p.m.

Police said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one male in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as an investigation into the crash gets underway.

COLLISION:

Black Creek Dr & Trethewey Dr

- reports of a multi-vehicle crash

- police o/s

- officers advised 3 drivers/vehicles involved

- @TorontoMedics o/s - assessing for injuries

ROAD CLOSURE: E/B Trethewey Dr closed Todd Baylis Blvd

- expect delays#GO1072654

^al