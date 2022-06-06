Man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in North York
A multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday night left a man with critical injuries and sent three others to hospital, paramedics say.
It happened in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at approximately 8:29 p.m.
Police said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one male in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect delays as an investigation into the crash gets underway.
COLLISION:
Black Creek Dr & Trethewey Dr
- reports of a multi-vehicle crash
- police o/s
- officers advised 3 drivers/vehicles involved
- @TorontoMedics o/s - assessing for injuries
ROAD CLOSURE: E/B Trethewey Dr closed Todd Baylis Blvd
- expect delays#GO1072654
^al
-
