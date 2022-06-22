Man in critical condition after northwest Edmonton house fire
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home and sent one person to hospital.
Firefighters were called to the single-story house at 10716 131A Ave. just before 3:20 a.m.
When the first five crews arrived, flames were visible and they called for two additional units.
AHS said EMS transported an elderly male to hospital in critical condition.
The blaze was considered under control by 4:20 a.m.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene a short while later, smoke was still funnelling out of a massive hole in the building's roof.
One tanker truck and investigators were still on scene at 8:30 a.m.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: surveyAlmost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.