Man in critical condition after northwest Edmonton house fire

A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home and sent one person to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the single-story house at 10716 131A Ave. just before 3:20 a.m.

When the first five crews arrived, flames were visible and they called for two additional units.

AHS said EMS transported an elderly male to hospital in critical condition.

The blaze was considered under control by 4:20 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene a short while later, smoke was still funnelling out of a massive hole in the building's roof.

One tanker truck and investigators were still on scene at 8:30 a.m.