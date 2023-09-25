Man in critical condition after Scarborough shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Scarborough on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street just after 11:15 p.m.

Responding officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 4-6-808-4300.