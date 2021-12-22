Man in critical condition after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square: police

A man in his 40s has sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

It happened at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets, according to police.

A man was located on scene suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby trauma hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released by police.

Police advise there are multiple emergency service vehicles on scene responding to the incident.

Traffic delays should be expected and streetcar routes on Dundas Street will be affected, police said.

