Man in critical condition after SUV collides with GO bus in North York

A man has life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a GO bus in North York late Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at 11:38 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged SUV in the middle of the intersection and a GO bus a short distance away.

The driver of the SUV, who paramedics say is an adult male, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads closed following the incident have since reopened.

