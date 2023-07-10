Man in critical condition after SUV collides with GO bus in North York
A man has life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a GO bus in North York late Sunday night.
Police said officers were called to Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at 11:38 p.m. for a report of a collision.
Images from the scene show a badly damaged SUV in the middle of the intersection and a GO bus a short distance away.
The driver of the SUV, who paramedics say is an adult male, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads closed following the incident have since reopened.
COLLISION:
Allen Rd and Sheppard Ave W
11:38 pm
-two vehicles involved
-SUV collided with a GO bus
-the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-roads have now been re-opened#GO1598176
^lm
-
