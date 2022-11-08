Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout

Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to the New Sudbury area intersection around 9:55 p.m. Nov. 7, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a Black GMC pickup on its roof in the area of the Lasalle ramp heading Westbound from Lasalle Boulevard onto the Lasalle/Maley extension," Dunn said.

"City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services extracted the driver and sole occupant from the vehicle."

The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics and the road was closed for more than six hours while investigators were at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171.