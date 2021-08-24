Man in critical condition, another man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto

A man is in life-threatening condition and another man is in serious condition after a shooting in North York Monday night.

At around 10:09 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in front of a building near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said both victims are men in their 30s.

One man was unconscious and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition via an emergency run, police said.

The other victim was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said suspects reportedly fled the scene in a car.

No further suspect information has been released.

This is a developing news story.

