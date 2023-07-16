Man in critical condition following assault at Hamilton park
A man is in life-threatening condition following a “serious” assault at a Hamilton park.
Hamilton Police Service said the incident happened on Saturday morning at Woodlands Park at 501 Barton St., just east of Wentworth Street North.
Officers attended the park shortly before noon on Saturday and located a 37-year-old man without vital signs.
The man was taken to hospital, underwent emergency surgery, and remains in critical condition, they said.
Investigators are looking for an unknown number of suspects and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
They’re also asking residents, businesses, and vehicles with cameras in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between 11:30 a.m. and noon for any “suspicious activity in relation to this assault.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant of the Division One Criminal Investigation Division at 905 546-3833, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown WaterlooA crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of MissionFour days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beatingA cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
B.C. expanding program that partners cops with health-care providersBritish Columbia is spending $3 million to expand a program that partners health-care workers with police to respond to mental-health-related calls.