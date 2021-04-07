Man in critical condition following southwest garage fire

A Tuesday evening fire in the community of Oakridge sent one man to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to the 9000 block of Oakland Way S.W. shortly before 8:30 p.m. and encountered a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a severely injured man outside the garage and provided medical attention prior to the arrival of paramedics. EMS officials confirm the man, who is in his 40s, was transported by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Fire crews focused their efforts on protecting neighbouring homes while attacking the garage fire.

The blaze was extinguished but the detached garage was destroyed. The home on the property was not damaged.

A Calgary Fire Department member suffered minor injuries during the response and was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone who captured photos or video of the blaze is asked to contact the Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer.