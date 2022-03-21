Man in critical condition following stabbing in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No other information has been released by police.

