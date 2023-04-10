Man in custody after attacks on SkyTrain passengers, officer, transit police say
A man is in custody after multiple reports of unprovoked assaults on a Millennium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an email to CTV News.
Officers intercepted the train at Lougheed Station after receiving "several reports of a man assaulting other passengers, without provocation," police said.
"As officers attempted to speak with the suspect, he struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue," the email from MVTP reads.
Officers caught up with the suspect at the intersection after a foot pursuit, according to police. In the altercation that followed, the suspect "produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers," MVTP said.
The officers deployed a conducted energy weapon – better known as a Taser – but it was ineffective, police said, adding that one officer fired their gun once during the arrest, but did not strike the suspect.
"Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained serious physical injuries," MVTP said. "The suspect is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing."
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."