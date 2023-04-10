Man in custody after attacks on SkyTrain passengers, officer, transit police say

A man is in custody after multiple reports of unprovoked assaults on a Millennium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an email to CTV News.

Officers intercepted the train at Lougheed Station after receiving "several reports of a man assaulting other passengers, without provocation," police said.

"As officers attempted to speak with the suspect, he struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue," the email from MVTP reads.

Officers caught up with the suspect at the intersection after a foot pursuit, according to police. In the altercation that followed, the suspect "produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers," MVTP said.

The officers deployed a conducted energy weapon – better known as a Taser – but it was ineffective, police said, adding that one officer fired their gun once during the arrest, but did not strike the suspect.

"Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained serious physical injuries," MVTP said. "The suspect is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing."