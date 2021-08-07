iHeartRadio

Man in custody after early morning stabbing in Saint John sends one to hospital

Saint John Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to an apartment on Princess Street at 12:23 a.m. Saturday after receiving calls about a fight.

A 47-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he’s still listed as a patient. The Saint John Police Force isn’t giving details about the extent of his injuries.

Police says a 42-year-old man has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Saint John Police remained at the scene throughout Saturday. Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

