Man in custody after east London, Ont. standoff

London police have a man in custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted over four hours.

The London Police Service (LPS) attended the scene at 121 Bonaventure Dr. just after noon after they said a man barricaded himself in his home.

LPS officers with tactical gear were seen outside both sides of the home with rifles drawn and an Emergency Response Team vehicle arrived after 3 p.m.

Officers breached the windows before 4 p.m. but had yet to enter the home.

The London Fire Department arrived on scene to shut off the gas to the townhouse, as neighbours said the man had flammables.

EMS stood by and police evacuated people from the neighbouring units with a warming bus down the street available to keep them out of the cold.

Admiral Drive was closed in both directions between Bonaventure Drive and Vaubois Place.

Members of the public are asked to remain out of the area.

Just before 5 p.m., LPS announced that the subject was in police custody and there is no threat to public safety.

More information will be provided when available.