Man in custody after fatal assault in Scarborough
A man is in custody after a woman died following an assault in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive.
A woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Shortly after, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, according to police.
"I can tell you that this is now a homicide investigation and the accused is a family member of the victim," Insp. Paul Krawczyk told CP24.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
ASSAULT: UPDATE
Victoria Park Av + Donside Dr area
- The woman has died of her injuries at the hospital
- This is now a homicide investigation#GO1443372
^lb
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday nightAn Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issuedA judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.