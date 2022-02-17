Man in custody after fatal shooting in North York home
A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in a North York home Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 3:17 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, shot inside the home.
Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Acting Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said another man was apprehended at the scene.
She cannot confirm at this time the relationship of the victim and the suspect.
Seremetkovski said a weapon was recovered at the scene.
“I would like to add that we believe that this is an isolated incident. And I just want to reassure the public that at this time, we do not believe that there is a threat to public safety,” she said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
