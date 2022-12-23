iHeartRadio

Man in custody after incident with knife in northwest Calgary dollar store


A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

A man is in police custody after police received reports of someone with a knife inside a store in northwest Calgary.

Around 12:30 p.m., police received reports of the incident taking place inside Your Dollar Store at 5005 Dalhousie Drive N.W.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

