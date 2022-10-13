Man in custody after Lethbridge police execute search warrant

A 34-year-old man is in custody after Lethbridge police executed a search warrant Wednesday.

A search was conducted on Oct. 12 at a home in the 100 block of Laval Boulevard West and a number of associated vehicles.

The search yielded a significant amount of what police believe to be stolen property, along with small amounts of cocaine and a variety of pills.

One unidentified man was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending.

No other information was available.