Man in custody after multiple people bear sprayed in Toronto's Kensington Market
A man has been arrested after police say he bear sprayed a number of people on the street and inside of a restaurant in Toronto’s Kensington Market.
Toronto police say they received multiple 911 calls at around 12 p.m. Tuesday, reporting incidents of a person dispersing bear spray in the area of Nassau Street and Augusta Avenue, about a block west of Spadina Avenue.
It was reported that a man was administering the spray towards multiple people. At this time, police are not naming the restaurant involved.
Four individuals were assessed at the scene, according to TPS, and one was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and is in custody.
Police are advising anyone who was sprayed to go to a well-ventilated space, control their breathing and call 911.
