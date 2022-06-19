Man in custody after police called to Val Caron dispute

Sudbury police have ended the shelter in place warning in the Fleming Street area of Val Caron issued Saturday night.

Officers were called to a dispute in the valley area of Greater Sudbury around 6:30 p.m.

Just after 2 a.m. police "successfully concluded their investigation" and one male was taken into custody without incident, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

No further details have been provided by police.