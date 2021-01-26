One woman is dead, and one man is in police custody after a body was found in a home on Clifford Cresent in Tottenham on Tuesday.

The OPP forensic identification team is on-site, going through the home located in a new community development.

Teams of officers are dressed in blue garb and masks as they come and go from the home Wednesday.

At this point, police are saying very little other than they found the woman's body inside the home around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call.

So far, there have been no charges laid.

The criminal investigation branch is also involved.

Many residents are questioning what exactly is going on.

One man who lives down the street said he "was stunned to see the amount of police activity."

While police will not say who the people in the house are, they told residents there is no public safety concern.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.