Man in custody after stabbing in Powell River

A 29-year-old man is in police custody Friday after an early-morning stabbing in Powell River.

Mounties and paramedics were called to a home on Padgett Road just before 1:30 am.

Upon arrival, police found a 56-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds, which are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Powell River RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Investigators and forensic identification units are expected to remain at the home throughout the day Friday and possibly through the weekend.