Man in custody following downtown London, Ont. standoff
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
One man is in custody after some dramatic moments inside a downtown apartment building.
Emergency crews responded to 186 King St. just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Witnesses say the man had barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Firefighters ventilated the area after detecting some smoke in the building.
London police say their investigation is ongoing.
