Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary

A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.

Police warned of a heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 470, on Thursday evening. In a news release around 9:30 p.m., RCMP said the operation had ended and a man was in custody.

RCMP confirmed the operation involved a vehicle connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., Calgary police officers responded to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. after a woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle by an unknown man. The vehicle was described as a grey Infiniti SUV.

Later on Highway 2, RCMP said it attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and it ran a spike belt, eventually rolling over. Police said they had the vehicle surrounded.

The highway was closed during the operation, but has since reopened.

Police had no details to share about the woman who was reportedly abducted.