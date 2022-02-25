iHeartRadio

Man in custody following reports of early-morning gunshots

image.jpg

One man is in custody following a tense situation in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police received reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Avenue S North just before 3 a.m. There was a heavy police presence, with traffic blocked off and those living in the area asked to remain inside. All traffic restrictions have now been lifted.

Charges are pending. Police remain on scene, but there’s no threat to public safety.

12