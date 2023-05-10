Man in custody following stabbing on CTrain platform

Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed on a CTrain platform early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call around 3:45 a.m. about an altercation involving two men on the Marlborough Station platform. One man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have one person in custody.

Trains are not stopping at Marlborough station as an investigation is underway.

#CTRiders, #Blueline trains are passing Marlborough LRT without stopping due to a CPS matter. A Marlborough shuttle is available at Franklin (South parking lot) and Rundle LRT. pic.twitter.com/kl09UzvIE3

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with video or photos taken around the time of the incident are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

With files from Austin Lee