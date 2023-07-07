Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say

A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers received a call about a possible impaired driver around noon on Thursday in the 2600 block of 28th Avenue.

During a traffic stop in Harbour Landing the accused fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police say.

About a half-hour later, RPS said they received multiple calls about the same vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on Ring Road.

The vehicle then collided with a guardrail near the Assiniboine Avenue exit.

A witness who tried to assist following the accident was then assaulted by the driver, according to police.

Police say the suspect then walked into traffic on Ring Road and threw multiple objects at vehicles passing by.

When police located the suspect in a ditch he swung a metal pipe and threw it at an officer inside a patrol vehicle, police added.

While the man was being taken into custody he also assaulted an officer, police say.

Police also discovered the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen.

The accused has been charged with two counts of operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, two counts of resisting arrest, impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, drugs or a combination, failing to stop after an accident, assault, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man made his first court appearance Friday morning.