A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the city's Liberty Village Monday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Fraser Avenue and Liberty Street, east of Dufferin Street, around 10 p.m.

Police say a man was stabbed in his abdomen. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two suspects. The first is described as a white male in his 40s, six-foot-tall, and he was wearing a brown hooded jacket and a yellow mask.

The second suspect is described as a white male, six-foot-three with a thin build and long hair. He was wearing a brown camo jacket and brown jeans.

