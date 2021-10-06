Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19

The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.

According to the report, the man, who died on Oct. 2, did not have any pre-existing conditions that contributed to his death.

No other information was released. Thirteen people between the age of 20 and 29 have died of COVID-19 in Alberta during the pandemic.

His death was one of five victims in the Calgary zone reported on Wednesday, which also included a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

The Calgary zone encompasses communities surrounding the city of Calgary as far north as Didsbury, as far west as Banff, south to Claresholm and east to Gleichen.

Alberta Health Services says there are more than 1.4 million people in the Calgary zone.

The latest data on the pandemic shows 1,263 new cases following 15,400 tests conducted on Oct. 5.

There are 18,912 active cases and 1,083 people in hospital, including 247 in the ICU.

More than 2,800 Albertans have died from COVID-19.