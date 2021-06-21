Man in his 60s dead after tornado causes 'significant damage' in Mascouche, Que. One person has died and two people are reported injured Monday after a tornado ripped through the Mascouche region, north of Montreal. No customers or employees injured as SUV drives into Dollar Tree store A woman drove an SUV into a Dollar Tree store Monday night. Collingwood clock tower lit up in orange for National Indigenous Day The town hall clock tower in Collingwood has been lit orange in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day. St. Albert council eyes 20-year tax hike to cover shortfall The city hasn't been saving up enough money to repair, maintain and replace existing infrastructure, and will now have set aside extra money every year to ensure there are funds to replace bridges and fill potholes when the time comes.