Man in his 60s seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton
A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Monday night.
The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of McLaughlin Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.
Police say a man in his 60s has been taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.
Police say McLaughlin Road is closed in both directions south of Sandalwood Parkway West.
