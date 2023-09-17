Man in his 90s in life-threatening condition after being dragged down driveway by vehicle
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A man is in life-threatening condition after an incident involving a vehicle Saturday.
At around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 800 block of Edgemont Road N.W.
Police say that a man in his 90s was helping a woman in her 90s out of an SUV inside a garage.
As the man stood next to the vehicle, it rolled backwards, out of the garage and down the driveway.
The man held onto the vehicle and was dragged part way down the driveway before losing his grip.
The vehicle kept rolling across the street and hit a house.
The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.The house sustained minor damage to its exterior.
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.
-
FortisBC users will soon see a drop in natural gas pricesBritish Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.
-
Gusty winds complicate B.C. wildfire fight, but human-caused blazes also a factorGusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts.
-
Students urged to update immunization records to avoid school suspensionSecondary students in Simcoe County and Muskoka are urged to update their immunization records with the health unit or face possible suspension from school.