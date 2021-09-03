Man in hospital after assault investigation closes Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

The northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich, B.C., have reopened following a prolonged closure for a police investigation Friday morning.

Police closed the lanes between Carey Road and Tillicum Road after a man was found suffering serious injuries on the highway just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say the man was attacked with a weapon. He remained in hospital Friday afternoon.

Multiple police officers, including forensic investigators, were on scene Friday and continue to investigate.

A witness tells CTV News that she awoke to screaming at around 3 a.m. and saw a young man chasing another young man down the highway. The pair then ran onto the Galloping Goose Trail.

Early-morning traffic was backed up onto Douglas Street near Uptown mall while the northbound lanes were closed. The Galloping Goose Trail was also temporarily closed in the area.

Saanich police are asking anyone who was in the area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact them at 250-475-5321.