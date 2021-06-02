Man in hospital after being stabbed at popular Halifax beach

A man was take to hospital Wednesday night after a stabbing at the Chocolate Lake Beach.

Police say they were called to the scene at 8:21 p.m. and found a 27-year old man suffering from a stab wound and "serious injuries."

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit were called to the scened to gather evidence, police said.

"This matter is in the early stages of the investigation," Halifax Police wrote in a news release. "Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App."