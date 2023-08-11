Man in hospital after being struck by CTrain near Memorial Drive
Calgary police believe drug use could be to blame for an incident where a man was struck and seriously injured by the CTrain on Thursday night.
Police were called to the Franklin LRT station at about 11 p.m., officials said.
They found a man in his 30s who had been hit by a northbound train in serious, life-threatening condition.
An investigation determined the victim had been standing on the platform when he suddenly lost his balance and fell onto the tracks.
"Several minutes later, a northbound train arrived at the station. The pedestrian was struck by the lead car of the train and was dragged a short distance," police said in a statement.
No one else was injured as a result of the incident.
Police believe the passenger may have been impaired by drugs, but have not completed the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
